The situation in the Northern part of the Kharkiv region continues to deteriorate rapidly for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over the past three days, the Russian army has taken control of more than 10 settlements in this direction of the front. Moreover, Russian troops also managed to enter the strategically important city of 'Volchansk'. At the moment, Russian forces are rapidly advancing in this settlement. According to war correspondents, on May 13, at 11 a.m. Moscow time, Russian troops managed to take control of the territory of a meat processing plant in the Northwestern part of this city.......................

