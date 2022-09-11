Part 1 Graphene Oxide and Nano Lipid Gel Structures are In The Drinking Water. Is Water Safe?

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In this Part 1 Video you will see a video of Graphene Oxide and Lipid Nano Gel structures from a smear of residue on a water pitcher. Before the water is poured into the pitcher, it is first filtered through a 4 filter Berkey Water Filter System and then boiled for 30-40 mins.
The Part 2 video is a repeat of the experiment for confirmation.
Are they trying to vaccinate everyone through the water?