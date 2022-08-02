Mercola Spike Protein Removal

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The information in this video is taken from Dr Joe Mercola Newsletter on ways and compounds that successfully remove spike proteins from the human body.www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/08/02/covid-jab-injuries.aspx?ui=cab9a85fac6ce303862e58b20aa59438c61bd997a8d02eb4ab324a66603705f3&sd=20220727&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20220802&mid=DM1228422&rid=1565248869