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https://gnews.org/post/pt586415
On July 9th, the founder of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement and the the New Federal State of China, Miles Guo, revealed that he had replaced the bankruptcy case lawyers and planned to initiate the following motions: first, to remove the trustees appointed by the Department of Justice, including the law firm of Paul Hastings and its partner Luc A Despins; second, to appeal against the unreasonable appointment of trustee by the DOJ; third, to continue to appeal about the dismissal of the bankruptcy case; and fourth, to file with the criminal divisions of the DOJ and the FBI, and to issue subpoenas