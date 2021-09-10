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FULL SHOW: White House To Announce Mandatory Vaccines For All As Medical Tyranny Reaches U.S.
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100 views • September 10, 2021
Joe Biden takes an incredible leap towards tyranny in America and announces plans to force vaccinate every American. He even makes subtle threats to the American people while doing it, admitting that he doesn’t care about freedom. The entire administration seems to be excited about this tyrannical power grab, as even Jen Psaki was grinning ear to ear during the announcement. Guests include Clay Clark, from Reawaken America, Wendy Rogers, providing an update on the Arizona election audit, and Isabella Maria DeLuca who was violently assaulted by liberals and now receives death threats from them. Alex Jones calls in to respond to Joe Biden’s tyrannical announcement.
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