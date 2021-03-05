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Dakota Conflict & Uprising of 1862: Introduction & Contributing Factors [Part 1] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #14
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90 views • March 05, 2021
In 1862, During the Civil War, the Dakota people after years of broken treaties and losing land to the United States government were struggling to find enough food and resources to feed their families.
In mid-August of 1862, the Dakota people were on the verge of starvation and after not being able to pay back their debts, the traders cut off their credit line making tensions grow...
Links to more information:
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/andrew-myrick
https://ushistoryscene.com/article/1862-dakota-uprising/
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/35313
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/dakota-uprising-begins-in-minnesota
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/war
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In mid-August of 1862, the Dakota people were on the verge of starvation and after not being able to pay back their debts, the traders cut off their credit line making tensions grow...
Links to more information:
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/andrew-myrick
https://ushistoryscene.com/article/1862-dakota-uprising/
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/35313
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/dakota-uprising-begins-in-minnesota
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/war
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
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