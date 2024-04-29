Ignoring Your Sin

Yet again I am subjected to fundraising packages from the party that has slandered Americans and, apparently, is thinking “If we ignore it, it’ll go away”.
Wrong.
If you can’t handle my confrontations, how the heck do you think you’re going to handle God’s?
Ponder that, because, if you refuse to answer me, it’s coming.
#Slander, #Insults, #GOP
