Ignoring Your Sin
Martus for Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Yet again I am subjected to fundraising packages from the party that has slandered Americans and, apparently, is thinking “If we ignore it, it’ll go away”.

Wrong.

If you can’t handle my confrontations, how the heck do you think you’re going to handle God’s?

Ponder that, because, if you refuse to answer me, it’s coming.

#Slander, #Insults, #GOP

