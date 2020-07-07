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A BIGGER PICTURE WITH HIGHER THOUGHT
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21 views • July 07, 2020
Westworld 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8eUFORktZE
Westworld
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEkZdgWu7mM 2
Jesus was not a Jew
https://rense.com/general96/jesusnotjew.html
Motivate me to do more videos at:
www.patreon.com/stargods
Stargods final home https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stargods
Most Stargods videos will be backed up on Bitchute at www.bitchute.com/stargods.
UGEtube is very professional and fast! Because of this Stargods videos are 100% backed up there too
and I highly recomend UGETV. It also does not censore or block any videos.Here is the link to UGE
stargods channel. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stargods
I am also easing my way back into YouTube slowly.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMEblrFJ8wJBYtE16v-xl_A?view_as=subscriber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8eUFORktZE
Westworld
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEkZdgWu7mM 2
Jesus was not a Jew
https://rense.com/general96/jesusnotjew.html
Motivate me to do more videos at:
www.patreon.com/stargods
Stargods final home https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stargods
Most Stargods videos will be backed up on Bitchute at www.bitchute.com/stargods.
UGEtube is very professional and fast! Because of this Stargods videos are 100% backed up there too
and I highly recomend UGETV. It also does not censore or block any videos.Here is the link to UGE
stargods channel. https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stargods
I am also easing my way back into YouTube slowly.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMEblrFJ8wJBYtE16v-xl_A?view_as=subscriber
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