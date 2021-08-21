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"For the Hardness of Your Hearts".. What is Jesus Saying?
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30 views • August 21, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr
When the Pharisees asked Jesus about Moses' law regarding divorce and remarriage, Jesus replied, "For the hardness of your hearts, Moses gave you this law... but from the beginning it was not so." Was Jesus saying that Moses' law was not the will of God? And if that's the case with regard to divorce and remarriage, what does that say about the rest of the Torah? Brace yourself, because this video will challenge much of what you have been taught to believe with regard to the Old Testament.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
When the Pharisees asked Jesus about Moses' law regarding divorce and remarriage, Jesus replied, "For the hardness of your hearts, Moses gave you this law... but from the beginning it was not so." Was Jesus saying that Moses' law was not the will of God? And if that's the case with regard to divorce and remarriage, what does that say about the rest of the Torah? Brace yourself, because this video will challenge much of what you have been taught to believe with regard to the Old Testament.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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