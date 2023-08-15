BACKUP VERIFICATION IN THE VMWARE ESXI BACKUP SOFTWARE

Backup verification is arguably one of the most neglected aspects of backup processes in general that most firms neglect to implement in their backup plans. Frequently, many administrators may just assume backups are reliable and stop there. It's risky to get used to this pattern, though, as those who do might discover that their backups are ruined in a genuine disaster. Finding out if something is amiss with your backups is the worst! To make sure your VMware backups are in good shape before you find yourself in a disaster recovery scenario, let's look at how to set up snapshot verification.



