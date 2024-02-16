Create New Account
National Security Scam
‘Russian Space Nuke’ Shakedown

* DC spooks America with hoax threat.

* Russia’s space nukes aren’t real!

* White House helped with the scare.

* Bait & Switch: this was a scam for Ukraine $.

* Redpill: did the white hats just pre-empt a false flag plot?


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 February 2024)

Keywords
fake newshoaxrussiadeep statepropagandajesse wattersukrainewarmongeringscamnational securitythreatred pillmilitary-industrial complexgaslightingkhazariaredpillwar machinealarmismfearmongeringscaremongeringfalse alarmscare tacticjim hansoncorrupt news

