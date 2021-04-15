Joe Imbriano warned us in 2018!

"What's coming is a kill grid, make no bones about it. These people tell your kids we're over-populated. These people that run things, like Mr. Gates, Prince Phillip, Mr. Rockefeller, the Rothschilds-- all these people talk about is how to reduce the population 95% down from what it is right now.



"If you have this 5G stuff in your house it's a slow kill folks, because what's going to happen is you're not going to be able to have the oxygen levels in your body that your body needs to survive. You're not going to die immediately from this stuff. It's just going to cause all kinds of weird health problems.. It's gong to create symptoms like paralysis, arrhythmia, neurological problems, problems with tingling in the extremities, people passing out, people having fatigue, malaise--all these bizarre ailments.



"I guarantee you folks when they roll this stuff out, they're going to turn it on in such a way that it's going to seem like polio came back and you know what they got ready for you? A vaccine. What do we hear about all the time on the news now? Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines...



"They are going to roll out a microwave weaponry system that is going to induce symptoms that people are going to think are a new type of virulent strain of polio or some sort of neuro-invasive encephalitis or some sort of paralytic disease that they're going to blame on some newly-discovered strain of something, and they're gonna have a shot ready for you and they're going to make it mandatory. Mark my words--that's the plan here.



"We are in the midst of a silent war. They're not going to fire a shot folks. They're going to cook you, and they're going to do it with invisible radio frequency emissions that you are addicted to and in love with because your junk works no matter where you go...