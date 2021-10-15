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Informed Consent (2020) | Injecting Balance into the Vaccine Debate
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70 views • October 15, 2021
Informed Consent (2020) | Injecting Balance into the Vaccine Debate
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Informed-Consent-%282020%29:c?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Are vaccines safe? That's the question and one that you cannot seem to ask in society these days without abuse and censorship. In this film we hear from some of the greatest minds from the world of Medicine and Science who tell a very different story to one you may hear in the mainstream or from your Doctor. Also we speak to parents who are fully aware of the potential costs of Vaccines. It's time for a sensible, open and frank debate around this subject, no more name calling and mud-slinging, just a debate on the facts. That's all we ask, hopefully in 70 minutes time you'll realise there is two sides to this story.
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Informed-Consent-%282020%29:c?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Are vaccines safe? That's the question and one that you cannot seem to ask in society these days without abuse and censorship. In this film we hear from some of the greatest minds from the world of Medicine and Science who tell a very different story to one you may hear in the mainstream or from your Doctor. Also we speak to parents who are fully aware of the potential costs of Vaccines. It's time for a sensible, open and frank debate around this subject, no more name calling and mud-slinging, just a debate on the facts. That's all we ask, hopefully in 70 minutes time you'll realise there is two sides to this story.
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
Jesuits https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Pizzagate Complete: https://www.roxytube.com/watch/pedogate-2020-ptii-tom-hanx-new-info_ASYsleYBjts7zVX.html/list/yGRpq6atKPr8SVs
Pedogate (3) https://www.roxytube.com/watch/enter-the-pizza-gate-bold-new-pedogate-documentary-part-1_QTDIbZyqQpvgGoS.html/list/Jk17Rj7rewEuzVc
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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