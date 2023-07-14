Create New Account
MARIA ZEEE: AUTOPSY STUDY CONFIRMS 74% DEATHS DUE TO COVID INJECTIONS
This week we are joined by Peter Hobson to discuss the huge news that BRICS will likely be backed by gold in a move away from the US dollar, as well as a bombshell autopsy study that is being suppressed confirming that 74% of deaths reviewed were due to the COVID injections.

