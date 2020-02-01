© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz Appears to Mock Pelosi’s SOTU Handclap After GOP Blocks Dem Witnesses
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • February 01, 2020
Infowars.com - February 1, 2020
Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump after the GOP successfully blocked a Democrat motion to call more witnesses by a 51-49 vote.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/ted-cruz-appears-to-mock-pelosis-sotu-handclap-after-gop-blocks-dem-witnesses/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump after the GOP successfully blocked a Democrat motion to call more witnesses by a 51-49 vote.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/ted-cruz-appears-to-mock-pelosis-sotu-handclap-after-gop-blocks-dem-witnesses/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.