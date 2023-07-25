Create New Account
Rogue Geoengineering Lawsuit, Make Sunsets
Alex Hammer
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

SHOCKING Electric Weather "Control"

https://youtu.be/KG_LL6o3QQU


Mexico Bans “Make Sunsets” Rogue Geoengineering

https://climateviewer.com/mexico-bans-make-sunsets-rogue-geoengineering/


BREAKING: GenSeven's Geoengineering Legal Team Announces Pursuit of Injunction Against Make Sunsets, Inc

https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/breaking-gensevens-geoengineering.


Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

https://www.givesendgo.com/StopUSGeoEngineeringLegalFund


Save Our Skies

https://www.saveourskies.org/


Geoengineering Lawsuit with Reinette Senum and Jim Lee - Pt 1

https://youtu.be/rvhEyhGqOsA


ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

