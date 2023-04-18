Artificial intelligence is learning at an ALARMING rate. Are we PREPARED?

Glenn Beck
Apr 17, 2023
Artificial intelligence is now learning at an alarmingly fast rate, Glenn warns. And it may be too late to turn it off. So, what should we do to make sure tools like ChatGPT don’t overtake us? In this clip, Glenn explains how science fiction may soon be science fact and why he believes there’s only one solution ...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxKaLlyRThA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.