Artificial intelligence is learning at an ALARMING rate. Are we PREPARED?

Glenn Beck





Apr 17, 2023





Artificial intelligence is now learning at an alarmingly fast rate, Glenn warns. And it may be too late to turn it off. So, what should we do to make sure tools like ChatGPT don’t overtake us? In this clip, Glenn explains how science fiction may soon be science fact and why he believes there’s only one solution ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxKaLlyRThA