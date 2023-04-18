Create New Account
Artificial intelligence is learning at an ALARMING rate. Are we PREPARED?
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


Apr 17, 2023


Artificial intelligence is now learning at an alarmingly fast rate, Glenn warns. And it may be too late to turn it off. So, what should we do to make sure tools like ChatGPT don’t overtake us? In this clip, Glenn explains how science fiction may soon be science fact and why he believes there’s only one solution ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxKaLlyRThA

