© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: We Are Under Attack By Our Fellow Man - Time To Act!
Follow
1
Share
Report
251 views • June 04, 2021
Fully loaded broadcast today as Dr. Jane Ruby guest hosts while Owen Shroyer is out. Dr. Ruby talks to expert data analyst Albert Benavides about new data he has gathered about the dangers involved with taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. In the second hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by constitutional attorney Norm Pattis, for a discussion about our liberties and the fight to keep religious freedoms in Connecticut when it comes to mandatory vaccinations. Later in the rest of the second hour and first half of the third hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by Dr. David Martin, who has been a powerful voice of truth in the fight against medical tyranny.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.