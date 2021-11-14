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Colossians 3:1-17 THE GOSPEL LIVED
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10 views • November 14, 2021
Colossians 3:1-17 THE GOSPEL LIVED – Believers Are To Reflect Christlike Character In Their Daily Lives.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Most of us choose what we wear with purpose. We may pick an outfit that sets us apart or helps us blend in. Sometimes, what we choose to wear may make it harder for others to see Jesus in us. Paul challenged the Colossians to get rid of anything that distorted the image of Christ in their lives. We need to provide an accurate reflection of our Savior as well.
Tell about a time you intentionally selected an outfit to portray a particular image of yourself. How did what you wore impact how others perceived you?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
Most of us choose what we wear with purpose. We may pick an outfit that sets us apart or helps us blend in. Sometimes, what we choose to wear may make it harder for others to see Jesus in us. Paul challenged the Colossians to get rid of anything that distorted the image of Christ in their lives. We need to provide an accurate reflection of our Savior as well.
Tell about a time you intentionally selected an outfit to portray a particular image of yourself. How did what you wore impact how others perceived you?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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