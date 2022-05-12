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DEMS/BIG PHARMA FUNDED BIO LABS + SITREP
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93 views • May 12, 2022
Through the US executive branch, a legislative framework for funding military biomedical research directly from the federal budget was formed. Funds were raised under state guarantees from NGOs controlled by the Democratic Party leadership, including the investment funds of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros and Biden.
The scheme involves major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and the US military-affiliated company Gilead. U.S. experts are working to test new medicines that circumvent international safety standards. As a result, Western companies are seriously reducing the cost of research programs and gaining a significant competitive advantage.
Results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine
DOCUMENTS: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/y-DMa9YpSkr_LA
SLIDES: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/tP_Qu9sRGrJKeA
The scheme involves major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and the US military-affiliated company Gilead. U.S. experts are working to test new medicines that circumvent international safety standards. As a result, Western companies are seriously reducing the cost of research programs and gaining a significant competitive advantage.
Results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine
DOCUMENTS: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/y-DMa9YpSkr_LA
SLIDES: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/tP_Qu9sRGrJKeA
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