It's Showtime!

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Primetime Performance
* Leaders will spend 90 minutes giving a moral lecture.
* We are not playing along with this.
* Tonight we will tell you the honest truth.
* Ashli Babbitt was unarmed, not a threat.
* The left claims multiple cops were killed Jan 6.
* Brian Sicknick actually died from a stroke.
* There are many unanswered questions.
* Dems aren’t honest — and few Republicans pushed back on [Bidan]’s lie.
* Lindsey Graham regrets more people weren’t shot.
* ‘Insurrection’ justified insane rhetoric.
* Jan 6 hearing is nothing but a show trial.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 June 2022