It's Showtime!

Primetime Performance

* Leaders will spend 90 minutes giving a moral lecture.

* We are not playing along with this.

* Tonight we will tell you the honest truth.

* Ashli Babbitt was unarmed, not a threat.

* The left claims multiple cops were killed Jan 6.

* Brian Sicknick actually died from a stroke.

* There are many unanswered questions.

* Dems aren’t honest — and few Republicans pushed back on [Bidan]’s lie.

* Lindsey Graham regrets more people weren’t shot.

* ‘Insurrection’ justified insane rhetoric.

* Jan 6 hearing is nothing but a show trial.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307557436112