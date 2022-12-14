The Final Warning...

In her final broadcast of ZEROTIME for 2022, she brings you a collection of evidence in one video that she has formed through over 100 interviews with experts from all over the world to issue a final warning of the global takeover currently in progress, with irrefutable proof of the conspiracy FACT of the New World Order that can be shared with loved onesZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.