© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Uncensored: Dr. Rima Laibow BOMBSHELL – Liquifying Human Corpses at Reeducation Camps
Dr. Rima Laibow joins Maria Zeee for the second time, dropping truth bomb after truth bomb about what future awaits dissidents if we don’t stand up, including re-education camps, the liquifying of human corpses, and the WHO’s special diagnosis for the “undervaccinated”.
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/uncensored-dr-rima-laibow-bombshell-liquifying-human-corpses-at-reeducation-camps/
Disclaimer: this video is unverified, please do your own research.