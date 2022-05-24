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Russian Aerospace Forces and Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Conduct Joint Air Patrol in the Pacific Rim. 052422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Aerospace Forces and Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conduct joint air patrol in the Pacific Rim

▫️A group of Tu-95ms Strategic Missile Carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Xian H-6 Strategic Bombers of the PLA Air Force conducted air patrol over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. The flight time of the Russian strategic missile carriers was about 13 hours.

▫️Su-30sm Aerospace Forces aircraft provided escort to the air group.

▫️At certain stages of the route, the strategic missile carriers were escorted by F-2 of the South Korean Air Force and F-15 of the Japanese Air Force.

▫️In the course of their missions, the aircraft of both countries acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law. There have been no violations of foreign airspace.

▫️The event is part of the implementation of the provisions of the Military Cooperation Plan for 2022 and is not directed against third countries.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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