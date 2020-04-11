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Jesus' Teaching That Is Most Hated
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52 views • April 11, 2020
The church world say they love Jesus but when it comes to obeying Jesus, they are up in arms why they do not need to obey Jesus. Out all the teachings of Jesus, this is the most hated. It is a miracle how this particular teaching of Jesus remained in the bible after all these centuries. If you look at this teaching closely, you will see that this teaching defines what is means to be a Christian.
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