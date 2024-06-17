What is a recruitment database and How to use it?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A recruitment database is a specialized system used to collect, store, and manage information about job candidates. It typically includes resumes, contact details, interview notes, and other relevant data to streamline the hiring process. To effectively use a recruitment database, employers can organize candidate profiles, track the progress of applications, and filter potential hires based on specific criteria. This tool helps in improving hiring efficiency, reducing time-to-hire, and facilitating better matching of job openings with suitable candidates.