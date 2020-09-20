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CHP Talks - Using Your Voice and Your Writings to Impact the Culture
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23 views • September 20, 2020
September 17, 2020: Journalist Renae Jarrett speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the importance of using every opportunity, whether in speaking, writing or other avenues of influence to raise issues and alert our fellow-citizens to the issues and dangers around us. Ms. Jarrett has over twenty years experience as a journalist and has been published in the National Post, the Christian Herald and the Epoch Times. She is the creator of Not Sorry 4 the Story a blog and a vlog. She can be contacted at [email protected] or @renaecjarrett on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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