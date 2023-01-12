Subtle Influences Occur On The 49th Day Of The 'Say No To Evil' Protests

https://gnews.org/articles/677059
Summary：January 7th marks the 49th day of the protesting against Paul Hastings LLP, O’Melveny law firms, and their attorneys who collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to gain sizable amounts of black money and persecuted Chinese dissidents on the U.S. soil. The NFSC people are determined and believed they have made progress.
