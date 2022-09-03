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Last highlights on Russian special military operation in Ukraine by September, 2
📍Russian Forces hit Ukrainian defensive structures and equipment including long-range M-777 howitzer battery in Western Military District with Uragan MLRS.
📍Aerospace units of Ka-52 helicopters crews destroyed recently built enemy strongholds during combat flight in Eastern Military District.
📍Rosgvardia military personnel detained armed accomplice of Ukrainian nationalists in Zaporozhye region.
Сheck up for updates of the special military operation.