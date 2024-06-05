WHO Director General Tedros: Global Pandemic Treaty to Be Concluded by 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Thank you, because tonight we have all won and the world has won...You have made history here today in approving a strong package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. You have strengthened the cornerstone of international health law. In doing so you have made the world safer. I have always believed that both the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Agreement could be finalized for this health assembly. IHR - tick and the Pandemic Agreement is not done yet, but I have no doubt it will be. You have charted a clear path forward and we have demonstrated your clear commitment to finalizing it if possible this year, if not the latest by May 2025..."
Source @Real World News
