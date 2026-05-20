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Does the Antichrist come from Iran? 05/20/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Did you know the Bible may in fact state that the Antichrist can be coming out of Iran? Today Pastor Stan shares maps, bible verses and previous empires to determine from which nation the Antichrist comes from!

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Keywords
iranantichristfromcomeprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:00Which Nation

06:28Roman Empire

09:42Eighth of the Seven

15:38Russian Antichrist

19:10Europe

23:38Summery

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