Does the Antichrist come from Iran? 05/20/2026

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Did you know the Bible may in fact state that the Antichrist can be coming out of Iran? Today Pastor Stan shares maps, bible verses and previous empires to determine from which nation the Antichrist comes from!
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00:00Intro
02:00Which Nation
06:28Roman Empire
09:42Eighth of the Seven
15:38Russian Antichrist
19:10Europe
23:38Summery