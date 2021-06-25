Watch Trump Supporters Stand Guard at Broken Window While Capitol Police walk away!

Bobby Powell the host of “The Truth is Viral” podcast was invited on OAN last week to discuss his viral video that exposed two likely FBI informants who were filmed breaking windows, attacking the building and even pushing people inside the US Capitol.



Bobby and fellow Trump supporters then stood guard at the broken window and refused to allow fellow Trump supporters inside the building!

The police left the US Capitol open and were ordered to walk away!



Bobby was on the east side of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. He witnessed several men attacking the building. Bobby told OAN, “Two men I saw attacking the building, breaking windows, and even pushing people inside HAVE NOT been arrested. And they are not on the list of suspects being sought by the FBI. Now I provided the FBI with 29 minutes of high definition footage, 1080p, more than five months ago. Neither one of these men have been arrested. They are not in any of the 400+ indictments, I’ve checked them all. There’s not one frame of video not one still photograph on either of these men on the FBI’s webpage that ask people to give them tips on who the rioters were. The FBI’s YouTube channel or their Facebook page. They’re putting up all kinds of fuzzy pictures but they’re not putting up the HDI images that I sent them.”