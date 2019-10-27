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We Have No Reason To Believe 5G is Safe. The Scientific Studies
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882 views • October 27, 2019
In this weeks 5G watch we look into the mountains of scientific evidence that clearly show that 5G is not safe.
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Visit Realspeaks Website:
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Get the best EMF Meter on the market here:
https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678&idAffiliate=1129
Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
Visit Realspeaks Website:
https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/10/24/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-that-5g-is-safe-the-scientific-research/
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