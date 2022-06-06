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The Consequences of Recent Ukrainian Army Shelling of Densely Populated Area in Donetsk, in the Donbass. 060622
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180 views • June 06, 2022
Watch the consequences of recent Ukrainian army shelling of densely populated area in #Donetsk.
❗️ 5 civilians killed, 20 injured, numerous residential buildings destroyed.
🎞 Video by @Izvestia
Also found this: Head of administration for Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin said that the Ukrainian rocket attack on the city hit residential buildings and the municipal water canal.
❗️ 5 civilians killed, 20 injured, numerous residential buildings destroyed.
🎞 Video by @Izvestia
Also found this: Head of administration for Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin said that the Ukrainian rocket attack on the city hit residential buildings and the municipal water canal.
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