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The "Attacks" By Veterans Begin
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1526 views • September 06, 2021
They are setting us up for a series of events leading to a big one in my opinion. Perhaps they will blame veterans? Maybe Trump supporters? White supremacists? Incels? Insert whatever group you'd like because I am sure you will hear them all in the next few months.
Sources:
https://www.wesh.com/article/florida-lakeland-bryan-riley-family-killed/37490677
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
Sources:
https://www.wesh.com/article/florida-lakeland-bryan-riley-family-killed/37490677
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com/
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
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