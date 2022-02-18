CCP’s Family Planning Offices Trafficked Children, but Can’t Be Prosecuted According to CCP’s Law

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A judicial examination training course presents a case study: CCP’s family planning offices confiscated other people’s children, sent the children to “child welfare homes” and sell them to overseas institutions through a so-called “adoption process”. This is a typical child trafficking, but these government agencies can’t be prosecuted according to CCP’s law.