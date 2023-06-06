Tony Byker - 'Fanged Noumena'

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/...

Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots

https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/

https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015

FANGED NOUMENA

Is it good karma ?

Stopping the harm

A-keeping all the wolves and demons at bay ?

And there’s big pharma

Lying to charm ya

Taking all their pills and throw them away

The only virus sits our mindless

Inability to breakdown the lies

Is it the timeless

Limitless skies ?

Clipping our wings

Always dragging us down to the ground

I keep on calling echoes abound

We’re falling deeper on down

Can we take a stand and rise above the trauma

Sometimes I swear we all just feed upon the drama

If we’re from monkeys we can never reach the stars

Because they all grow so much higher than bananas

Because we’re spinning with Fanged Noumena

Bathing in the Glory of the One True Sun

Set my soul on the horizon

Evolving through this journey

I have become

I will never die

Idle beliefs negative consequence

Designer concept

Designer hero

Sinister the cultures

And a circling the vultures

We’re abandoning our Gods and we take the thrones

For ourselves in our brave new world lab rats

Paranoid, trapped in a cage and that’s that

Once angelic on the path of self righteousness

Coma patient risen

Like a new born phoenix

Bathing in the glory of the one true sun

Set my soul on the horizon

Eternal spirit, we’re gonna reach it

Eternal spirit, we can’t deceive it

Free will awaits each and every one of us

Every one of us

Captive is the audience

That’s swimming in delusion

Germ theory in it’s grave

Disease illusion

Climate change disciples that won’t let go

Paranoid carbon taxed smart city gulags

I keep on calling echoes abound

We’re falling deeper on down









This Convid Scamdemic is the biggest psychological operation in human history. The majority of humanity fell for it hook line and sinker, now dying suddenly, helping with the depopulation agenda for the climate hoax they have also bought into.

The Grand Illusion. There is only one truth. Truth is not subjective. This existence is so complex at times it becomes a real battleground, a mental obstacle course through the multi-faceted layers of emotional, psychological bombardment from media, government and social propaganda, family and ‘friends’. It’s a real challenge to become separate from social conditioning, perceptions, education, brainwashing and finally see the world, this ‘reality’ and the construct of society for what they really are and how they function… and then to be able to let go. Trying to impart knowledge onto closed minded individuals seems futile. They flinch from the truth like a hot flame. Maybe one can sow seeds for later to grow. Each person is on their own voyage of discovery, some not even caring to learn anything new.