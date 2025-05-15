BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'The moment the war is over, Zelensky is dead. Literally' - His job is to keep the war going - Former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 8 hours ago

'The moment the war is over, Zelensky is dead. Literally' 

Former US Army officer Stanislav Krapivnik exposes Zelensky's survival strategy.

Adding: 

Russia’s Ukraine talks team rocks up to Istanbul Consulate after chat with Turkish FM

They’d been ready to talk with Zelensky’s reps as early as morning May 15, who never showed up.

Adding:

Zelensky’s goal is to sabotage the negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov told Sputnik.

“To make the Americans impose the toughest sanctions, to ruin everything, and then go home as a winner.”

At the same time, Azarov noted that for Zelensky, peace in Ukraine is like “a prison with unknown consequences.”

“He will do everything to prevent any peace. Peace means holding elections, lifting martial law. His own people would tear him apart there.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy