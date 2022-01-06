© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tony Blair "A turd that can't be flushed" Sign the petition to stop the knighthood
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • January 06, 2022
Tony Blair "A turd that can't be flushed" Sign the petition to stop the knighthood
https://rumble.com/vs2e9z-tony-blair-a-turd-that-cant-be-flushed-sign-the-petition-to-stop-the-knight.html
Check Out Super Jay's Channel
https://youtu.be/spRmouFMlFo
https://www.change.org/p/the-prime-minister-tony-blair-to-have-his-knight-companion-of-the-most-noble-order-of-the-garter-rescinded
After signing the petition you will be asked to Donate OR Share. I would advise people not to donate just share for the following reasons:- Check out wiki Change.org has also been accused of selling the personal data provided by the users to third-party companies that hire its services.
They are also heavily wrapped up in politics and Billie Goat Gates has invested 5 million so a portion of your money will no doubt be heading his way. Another turd that wont go down the u-bend.
https://money.cnn.com/2014/12/09/technology/change-org-25-million-investors/
Music track copyright is to Soundgrounder Music. Previously Youtube had tagged the music that was used. Also my comments have been removed in which I gave my appreciated to 'SuperJay' and advised the above. Please distribute this video freely and widely and visit the creators web page 'SuperJay'.
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vs2e9z-tony-blair-a-turd-that-cant-be-flushed-sign-the-petition-to-stop-the-knight.html
Check Out Super Jay's Channel
https://youtu.be/spRmouFMlFo
https://www.change.org/p/the-prime-minister-tony-blair-to-have-his-knight-companion-of-the-most-noble-order-of-the-garter-rescinded
After signing the petition you will be asked to Donate OR Share. I would advise people not to donate just share for the following reasons:- Check out wiki Change.org has also been accused of selling the personal data provided by the users to third-party companies that hire its services.
They are also heavily wrapped up in politics and Billie Goat Gates has invested 5 million so a portion of your money will no doubt be heading his way. Another turd that wont go down the u-bend.
https://money.cnn.com/2014/12/09/technology/change-org-25-million-investors/
Music track copyright is to Soundgrounder Music. Previously Youtube had tagged the music that was used. Also my comments have been removed in which I gave my appreciated to 'SuperJay' and advised the above. Please distribute this video freely and widely and visit the creators web page 'SuperJay'.
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.