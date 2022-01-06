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Tony Blair "A turd that can't be flushed" Sign the petition to stop the knighthood
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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181 views • January 06, 2022
Tony Blair "A turd that can't be flushed" Sign the petition to stop the knighthood

https://rumble.com/vs2e9z-tony-blair-a-turd-that-cant-be-flushed-sign-the-petition-to-stop-the-knight.html

Check Out Super Jay's Channel
https://youtu.be/spRmouFMlFo

https://www.change.org/p/the-prime-minister-tony-blair-to-have-his-knight-companion-of-the-most-noble-order-of-the-garter-rescinded

After signing the petition you will be asked to Donate OR Share. I would advise people not to donate just share for the following reasons:- Check out wiki Change.org has also been accused of selling the personal data provided by the users to third-party companies that hire its services.

They are also heavily wrapped up in politics and Billie Goat Gates has invested 5 million so a portion of your money will no doubt be heading his way. Another turd that wont go down the u-bend.
https://money.cnn.com/2014/12/09/technology/change-org-25-million-investors/

Music track copyright is to Soundgrounder Music. Previously Youtube had tagged the music that was used. Also my comments have been removed in which I gave my appreciated to 'SuperJay' and advised the above. Please distribute this video freely and widely and visit the creators web page 'SuperJay'.
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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blairthe turdthat wont flush away
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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