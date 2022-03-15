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X22 Report B 03. 15. 22.
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40 views • March 15, 2022
Ep. 2726b - Did Putin Just Seize The [DS] Assets?The [DS] Treasonous Crimes Are About To Be Revealed
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The [DS] is in trouble, Zelensky is now making the rounds and visiting countries, which means they already lost. Putin just seized the [DS] assets in Ukraine and barred them from entering. Trump puts out a statement that their crimes are going to be finally revealed. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is in trouble, Zelensky is now making the rounds and visiting countries, which means they already lost. Putin just seized the [DS] assets in Ukraine and barred them from entering. Trump puts out a statement that their crimes are going to be finally revealed. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the old guard.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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