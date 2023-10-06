Create New Account
Government in the New World - Quartet Preview
What kind of government will be needed for the New World?

If we’re on our way to a New World that is the beginning of 1000 years of peace, what kind of government will there be? If no one is using violence as a way of solving problems there must necessarily be a fundamental “mind shift” that has taken place that sets the stage for and supports such a radically different environment. In that context do we need government at all? . . . or is something quite different from the present almost certainly headed this way? With John Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis.

Keywords
governmentnew worldjohn petersenquartetpenny kellykingsley dennis

