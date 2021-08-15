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MUST WATCH Documentary: We Follow the Science & Expose The Lies and the Liars
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360 views • August 15, 2021
If you have car problems, who would you turn to? A car salesman or an auto mechanic? Of course, you turn to the one with the most expertise and training in auto repair.
In this latest documentary on the pandemic response, we hear from experts around the globe who are qualified to address the pandemic (not anonymous “fact-checkers” defending a narrative)
In this latest documentary on the pandemic response, we hear from experts around the globe who are qualified to address the pandemic (not anonymous “fact-checkers” defending a narrative)
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