Nothing Against The Truth, But For The Truth - What's Up Prof? 86
In Episode 86 we discuss concerns that brothers and sisters in the faith have over some troublesome issues in the church in light of the Spirit of Prophecy. Walter goes down memory lane to highlight some astounding experiences he has had during his time in the church. Experiences that may shed some light on how to deal with these concerns

jesussaviourredeemer

