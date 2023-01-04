Nothing Against The Truth, But For The Truth - What's Up Prof? 86

In Episode 86 we discuss concerns that brothers and sisters in the faith have over some troublesome issues in the church in light of the Spirit of Prophecy. Walter goes down memory lane to highlight some astounding experiences he has had during his time in the church. Experiences that may shed some light on how to deal with these concerns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.