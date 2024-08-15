Maria Zeee & Dr. Ana Mihalcea: Graphene Confirmed In Dental Anaesthetics By University of Colorado

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zeee Media
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to expose the breaking news that graphene has been confirmed in dental anaesthetics by the University of Colorado.
This originally aired on banned.video.
View Dr. Ana's research here: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-graphene-confirmed
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com