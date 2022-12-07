THE ENABLEMENT OF GOD'S GRACE - HEBREWS 12:12-29

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 12:12-29. The Christian life is like a race along a path. If that path is straight or level, it will be easier to reach the place where we are going. If we do not keep to the straight path, the journey will be longer and harder. If we leave the path, we may not get back on it again. On a rough path or a longer way, the weak will get weaker and will fail. We should make the path as easy as we can for others, so that the weak will be able to keep on it. In the right way there is healing for them. So they will be able to get to the end. How can we help them? We need to be clear in our belief and in what we teach. We need to walk together and live as God wants us to live.



Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



