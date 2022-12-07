THE ENABLEMENT OF GOD'S GRACE - HEBREWS 12:12-29

Pastor
Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 12:12-29. The Christian life is like a
race along a path. If that path is straight or level, it will be easier to
reach the place where we are going. If we do not keep to the straight path, the
journey will be longer and harder. If we leave the path, we may not get back on
it again. On a rough path or a longer way, the weak will get weaker and will
fail. We should make the path as easy as we can for others, so that the weak
will be able to keep on it. In the right way there is healing for them. So they
will be able to get to the end. How can we help them? We need to be clear in
our belief and in what we teach. We need to walk together and live as God wants
us to live.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.