IDEOLOGICAL SUBVERSION -- This is an EXCERPT taken from an interview by Edward Griffin, with Yuri Bezmenov (1984) - Find the link to the ENTIRE interview underneath
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
This video was recorded in 1984 and features former KGB agent Yuri Bezmenov explaining/predicting what we're seeing in the present day UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CORPORATION.

Watch the entire interview with the link HEREUNDER:
🎥 Watch: Interview with Yuri Bezmenov -- A Warning to the Entire World -- The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion (1984) 📌 Transcript G. Edward Griffin 📌
https://rumble.com/v25pnw8-interview-with-yuri-bezmenov-a-warning-to-the-entire-world.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=6 
We Are In A State of War‼️ -- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Official Teaser Trailer
https://rumble.com/v25pqm0-call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-official-teaser-trailer.html 

Transcript -- G. Edward Griffin

Keywords
americarussianwonew world orderideological subversionyuri bezmenovg edward griffingreat resetcommunist subversion

