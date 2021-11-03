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Big Christmas/New Years Mounted Shooting Competition - with Smokin Token
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150 views • November 03, 2021
Raw fast time and clean is what is about. 10 Targets depending on the 100 plus courses we run and pattern size in 9 seconds to 18 seconds at my level. 2 45 caliber six shooter single action pistols with five ammo in each gun and an incredible horse taking it to the limits.
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