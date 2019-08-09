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What's the difference between Indica, Sativa & Hybrid? - Cannabis 101
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11 views • August 09, 2019
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
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