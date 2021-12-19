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It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Pravda... Everywhere You Turn
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70 views • December 19, 2021
Watch thia short segment from Sky News interviewing the smiling U.K. Health Minister Gillian Keegan about the intense U.K. response to the Omicron variant and the new restrictions announced by government officials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEt8t2XTWYk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEt8t2XTWYk
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