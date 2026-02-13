3i Atlas Is Being Tracked By Astronomers * 2.13.2026 * Dreams and Visions

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3i ATLAS VISION OF THE NIGHT, CONNECTION TO MARCH METEORS & INCOMING NEMESIS SYSTEM - RBTV71
https://rumble.com/v77o04q-3i-atlas-vision-of-the-night-connection-to-march-meteors-and-incoming-nemes.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064